Rico Nasty has just released the dope and uniquely styled visuals for her new song "Own It," which also acts as the latest single for her upcoming debut album Nightmare Vacation.

"Own It" is reflective of all the unique aspects of Rico, as she switches from outfit to outfit, each starkly different from the last. From rocking a piece that looks akin to a Maison Margiela mask with clears spikes across it, to styling her hair in braids that spell "Rico" as she swings surrounded by possums and other animals, the entire aesthetic of the video looks to give fans a sneak peek of what they might expect from her album. Many of the looks also feel like they draw some inspiration from styles seen in Tim Burton movies like Edward Scissorhands.

Rico Nasty released another single, "iPhone," back in August. That track, equipped with heavy psychedelic visuals, sounds very different from "Own It" and shows the variety of sounds Rico will be dipping into for her full-length. Between the vibes curated through "iPhone" and now "Own It," it's looking like Nightmare Vacation will easily live up to the high anticipation.

Watch Rico Nasty's new video for her latest single "Own It" up top.