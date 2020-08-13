Rico Nasty has released her newest song and accompanying video, titled “iPhone.”

In the visual, we see a few animated variations of the rapper, many of which exaggerate Nasty's features. “iPhone” is the first single from Nasty’s forthcoming debut album, Nightmare Vacation, set for a 2020 release.

Back in March, Nasty dropped the boastful song and video for “Lightning,” which featured the rapper riding around in a Tesla with stacks of cash. Nasty also recently linked with Kali Uchis for “Aquí Yo Mando,” which will be included on Uchis’ upcoming second studio album and her first Spanish language project.

Watch Rico Nasty's video for “iPhone” above.