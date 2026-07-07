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Latest Stories
Music
Jimmy Prime Drops Richie Souf-Produced Track "Just A Little"
Watch Prime's new music video for "Just A Little."
Megan Ebreo2043 days ago
Music
Prime Boys Drop Their Long-Awaited Merch Line
The Toronto hip-hop trio say the line is dedicated to their late brand manager and friend, Ernest "Kosi" Modekwe, a.k.a Koba Prime.
Alex Nino Gheciu2066 days ago
Music
Jay Whiss Pops Some Bubbly to Discuss His Major Label Debut
The Prime Boys rapper talks about his debut LP 'Peace of Mind,' growing up without mentors in the Esplanade, and revealing his true self—all while drinking.
Karen Bliss2333 days ago