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Latest Stories

jimmy prime just a little
Music

Jimmy Prime Drops Richie Souf-Produced Track "Just A Little"

Watch Prime's new music video for "Just A Little."

Megan Ebreo2043 days ago
prime boys t shirts
Music

Prime Boys Drop Their Long-Awaited Merch Line

The Toronto hip-hop trio say the line is dedicated to their late brand manager and friend, Ernest "Kosi" Modekwe, a.k.a Koba Prime.

Alex Nino Gheciu2066 days ago
jay whiss peace of mind
Music

Jay Whiss Pops Some Bubbly to Discuss His Major Label Debut

The Prime Boys rapper talks about his debut LP 'Peace of Mind,' growing up without mentors in the Esplanade, and revealing his true self—all while drinking.

Karen Bliss2333 days ago

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