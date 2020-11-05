Following on from August's "More Life", South London's Odeal is back with a new single, "24/48", and with it an introduction to his label and collective OVMBR. In the coming months, he'll release an ambitious visual project (OVMBR: Roses), but before he does, he's sharing the visuals for the project's centrepiece.

Laid out with a refreshing down-to-earth honesty, "24/48" is Odeal's emotional, heartfelt plea to the love of his life. Faced with a faltering relationship, the young South Londoner pledges his devotion to turning things around. By itself, his voice is already arrestingly rich and soulful, but supplemented with choral bursts it takes on a heavenly quality that'll make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. Speaking with Complex via email, Odeal described the video as "the story of passionate lovers locked in a turbulent relationship. Captured on 16mm film, the classic visuals serve as the middle point in my upcoming visual EP OVMBR: Roses. In the storyline of the EP, '24/48' is the moment in which I lose my lover. I wrote this song to capture the feeling of losing the person who makes you the happiest."

The initmate visuals, which come from director Chris Chukky, play up to the warmth of Odeal's vocals while zoning in on the things which can sometimes unspoken, only to reveal themselves later. Switching between moments of joyous intimacy and frostier scenes, with a gentle hand Chukky reinforces just what's at stake if Odeal doesn't make good on his promises.