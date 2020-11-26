Welcome to 'One of a Kind', a new series in partnership with Tia Maria celebrating the uniqueness and self-expression of some of the UK’s brightest creative talents. Here, we’re given first-hand accounts from three ‘One of a Kind’ creatives on the come up, exploring how their unapologetic approach to their respective crafts elevated them to where they are today. Next up, it’s rising grime artist M.I.C, an artist on a one-man-mission to flip the genre on its head and push it to new limits with lucid, free-flowing lyricism and embrace of experimental motifs.
Deftones, Kate Bush, Sepultura and P Money. All individually worlds apart in terms of "genre classificiation", but all integral influences for M.I.C – the North London grime artist who simply doesn't do the conventional.
Introduced to by his mum "showing me ‘Wot Do U Call It?’ when I was in Year 7 or 8”, M.I.C has gone on to become one of the most experimental, forward-thinking MC's to be a part of the scene, which he is continuining to bend and stretch with every move he makes in his musical output so far.
M.I.C tackles themes in his lyrics that grime – or UK rap as a whole – doesn't go as in on, explicity. Whether it's highloighting racism, sexism or homophobia, M.I.C is up-front and unapologetic with everything he does. He is also completely boundless in both his own free-form sonics and irrepresible energy – which naturally makes him great to interview
In a conversation that covers everything from Brazilian metal band's Sepultura genre-blending through to US pop rap sensation Travis Scott's recent track, "Franchise" using grime templates in it's sonics, we caught up with M.I.C to speak about individuality in 2020, why genres are "shackles" and what makes him a truly 'one of kind' act to look out for as we head into 2021.
COMPLEX: You’re doing grime differently – whether it’s with the themes you cover in your lyrics or your sonic approach. What inspired you to serve up this take on the genre?
M.I.C: In terms of grime, JME is probably by biggest inspiration. He’s Nigerian, he’s from North, he’s vegan… you can tell he’s a nerd as well, so I can proper relate to him. I used to idolise him growing up so it’s a nice, full circle sort of thing that he’s now shouting out my music these days.
When I listen to his music, he was talking about stuff which was true to him. I don’t talk about shotting or nothing in my music, as it’s not true to me. Playing on your PC and making pounded yam? Now that, I can relate to.
You’re a big fan of Sepultura – who are a Brazilian band that embraced tribal music and Brazilian rhythms and instrumentation alongside metal, in a scene where no one else really had done before. Did they inspire you a lot in terms of flipping a genre’s aesthetic and embracing motifs and themes like you are doing in grime?
I think without even realising it, they’ve definitely been a part of it. It’s always been a conscious mix to blend different genres together in my music. All my favourite musicians or bands have people that have done that really well. Whether it’s someone like Korn, or whether it’s Solange… or whoever… there are so many amazing musicians across the spectrum who have done it amazingly.
As for Sepultura, I used to listed to ‘Chaos AD’ and their ‘Roots’, and those are two albums which defy genres in many ways. I actually think ‘genre’ as a term is a lie anyway – it’s just journalism and compartmentalisation. The best music isn’y as strict as just falling into one genre. Even Dizzee Rascal on ‘Boy In The Corner’, he didn’t even think of that as a “grime” album per se. He was influenced by Ludacris, 3 6 Mafia… and he was into metal as well! Something totally different was born by him out of those influences.
You’re someone who is unapologetic in your lyricism in a genre which doesn’t traditionally cover the issues you spit on. What or who inspired you to be so upfront and uncompromising in your approach?
Genre isn’t just a lie, but it’s also shackles. It makes people think they have to abide by rules and listen to other people. There’s no rules. With art, there are no rules. With my music in particular, I want to separate myself from the tenets of the genre.
Who are some of your biggest inspirations from UK rap?
Another big influence for me is someone like CASISDEAD. Now, I couldn’t speak about my life in the same way that CAS does in the things he’s rapping about. I don’t know about shotting Class A’s, so I can’t rap about it. He’s so vulgar, but he is the best rapper ever. But the way in which he delvers his stories is just so sick to me.
Merky Ace is amazing too. He is the GOAT. Everyone copies what he does. He can do everything. He’s an innovator, a virtuousic MC and producer that people have definitely emulated. His influence is heavily underrated. Then it’s people like Skepta, the Bloodline guys. Dot Rotten, Pres T, P Money… there’s a broad range of people there.
I have a particular affinity with artists from North London though. Not just because I’m from there, but the most unique artists in the country are from North London.
Is there a rivalry there?
As wild as it sounds – especially as I just said Merky Ace is the GOAT, and he’s from south – I don’t think it’s a competition. That’s because North London is just so clear – we’ve got JME, Skepta, CAS, Bloodline… there are people I’m forgetting too, but North London is the best.
South has the numbers right now, if you look at people like Dave and Stormzy, but North is way too clear, in terms of influence is undisputed…
(The weather in Hackney Wick immediately turns as MIC says this, pelting down with rain, prompting him to say, “Wow, East is actually angry. I’m sorry Wiley!”)
What do you think about the resurgence of grime beats in the mainstream of late? With Travis Scott’s Franchise beat sounding like a Skepta instrumental – is this proving that grime isn’t dead, as some people have said?
It is a proper grime instrumental. But what it reminded me of was Memphis rap – which is definitely what Skepta was inspired by in his production….
Yeah it’s funny, Skepta is massively influenced by Project Pat and 36 Mafia, it sort of reminds me in the way drill sonics have gone back and forth across the Atlantic…
It’s amazing to me how many production techniques are being cross-pollinated between both scenes. It’s like a tennis rally between the UK and the US in terms of influences now. Before, it was an open goal for the US and it’s influence on the UK. But the back and forth is proper now, the international ear is becoming accustomed to UK sound tricks and sonics.
If you’re into a genre, it makes sense to properly live and breathe it as a genre. But it’s been too insular. If there is a lull, which there is currently, it’s because people need to stop being so strict in terms of the influences they’re allowing into the scene.
How has this year been for you creatively? Despite how shit it’s been generally, have you found time to build or improve yourself in some areas?
This year… has been hell! I would not live it again, in terms of the creative side of things. In terms of making art, it’s been tough. I just miss performing. That’s what gets my creativity going. That’s what I want to be known for. I want to get to a level where I’m playing at that venue over there, (MIC points towards Hackney Wick’s iconic Copperbox) in front of thousands of people. That’s my dream, one day – being a great performer.
Not having that in my day by day, week by week, has been sad. Lockdown is just long. Everyone’s bored of it, but MIC is really, really bored of it – more than anyone. I can promise you. I’m an extrovert. But yeah, COVID 666 just needs to go away – and I’m hoping that we can get through it soon and I can get back out there and performing again, doing what I love.
What sort of projects have you worked on this year that have got you excited?
I have got a lot of exciting stuff coming, up, but I signed an NDA with myself – so I can’t say too much at the moment. Next year, I wanna do a lot of things outside of music. I’m potentially going to be moving into the world of film. Nothing official, I don’t want to wake up in Wood Green Crown Court for giving anything away I shouldn’t do (laughs) But keep them peeled!
Tia Maria’s spirit is ‘One Of a Kind’ – what makes you and your work one of a kind?
I think I’ve had a very unusual life – that’s what makes me one of a kind.
Which ‘One of a kind’ people or artists influenced your work and the person you are today?
Deftones, Kate Bush and CAS. But the other guy – breaking this rule – would be Danny Brown. ‘XXX’ is a truly incredible album. It’s an amazing album from an amazing person. There are moments that make me cry, that make me laugh, and make me smile on that album. It’s so, so good. I’m so happy he’s good now.
What is needed to stand out from the crowd in your chosen creative field?
If I was to really, really oversimplify it, I would say: you’ve got to have an interesting image, and there are really no rules. I think Young Thug is someone who has done that so well and blown up as a result.
Is that the reason you wanted to wear the dress in your shoot with i-D? Were you inspired by the ‘Jeffery’ artwork?
I hadn’t actually seen that at all. I only got into Young Thing recently through my girlfriend – and it’s only recently I’ve appreciated his artistry. I didn’t really know about it or connect with it – the dress thing for me was just something I wanted to do on my own accord. Maybe we’re kindred spirits… is he a capricorn? (laughs)
How important is it for you to be original in your line of work, with so many people following trends these days?
As important as breathing – because it’s me. It’s something that I wouldn’t even think about. It’s part of being alive, like breathing, so it’s jus like that.
Do you have a daily routine, habit or mantra to keep yourself independent and true to yourself?
There’s four words, which you always have to say in order. Go. To. The. Gym. Doing that every day is the glue that keeps my existence going. Everything else gets ironed out by doing that. It keeps my mind together, it inspires me, hips me sleep… that’s why I’m so angry they’re closing. I also try and listen to a new piece of music every day. Loading up albums I’ve never heard before, or sets I’ve never heard of, is great – but hard to do.
If you could be a cocktail, what would be> and sort of moment/scenario would you drink Tia Maria in?
I’d be an absinthe peanut punch. It’s an incredible beverage. In terms of scenario, 6:45 in the evening, in late summer. I would be in a jazz bar in the States, or somewhere else in the UK – but not London. There would be a few famous people that I know there too. The lead singer of Deftones would be there. Sade would be there too, cooling. Everyone would be there, in my midst, swishing my glass of peanut punch Tia Maria. No corona. Everything is right.., and everything is nice. You know that Leonardo DiCaprio meme face where he’s pulling that face, drinking that drink.
