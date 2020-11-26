Deftones, Kate Bush, Sepultura and P Money. All individually worlds apart in terms of "genre classificiation", but all integral influences for M.I.C – the North London grime artist who simply doesn't do the conventional.

Introduced to by his mum "showing me ‘Wot Do U Call It?’ when I was in Year 7 or 8”, M.I.C has gone on to become one of the most experimental, forward-thinking MC's to be a part of the scene, which he is continuining to bend and stretch with every move he makes in his musical output so far.

M.I.C tackles themes in his lyrics that grime – or UK rap as a whole – doesn't go as in on, explicity. Whether it's highloighting racism, sexism or homophobia, M.I.C is up-front and unapologetic with everything he does. He is also completely boundless in both his own free-form sonics and irrepresible energy – which naturally makes him great to interview

In a conversation that covers everything from Brazilian metal band's Sepultura genre-blending through to US pop rap sensation Travis Scott's recent track, "Franchise" using grime templates in it's sonics, we caught up with M.I.C to speak about individuality in 2020, why genres are "shackles" and what makes him a truly 'one of kind' act to look out for as we head into 2021.

COMPLEX: You’re doing grime differently – whether it’s with the themes you cover in your lyrics or your sonic approach. What inspired you to serve up this take on the genre?

M.I.C: In terms of grime, JME is probably by biggest inspiration. He’s Nigerian, he’s from North, he’s vegan… you can tell he’s a nerd as well, so I can proper relate to him. I used to idolise him growing up so it’s a nice, full circle sort of thing that he’s now shouting out my music these days.

When I listen to his music, he was talking about stuff which was true to him. I don’t talk about shotting or nothing in my music, as it’s not true to me. Playing on your PC and making pounded yam? Now that, I can relate to.

You’re a big fan of Sepultura – who are a Brazilian band that embraced tribal music and Brazilian rhythms and instrumentation alongside metal, in a scene where no one else really had done before. Did they inspire you a lot in terms of flipping a genre’s aesthetic and embracing motifs and themes like you are doing in grime?

I think without even realising it, they’ve definitely been a part of it. It’s always been a conscious mix to blend different genres together in my music. All my favourite musicians or bands have people that have done that really well. Whether it’s someone like Korn, or whether it’s Solange… or whoever… there are so many amazing musicians across the spectrum who have done it amazingly.

As for Sepultura, I used to listed to ‘Chaos AD’ and their ‘Roots’, and those are two albums which defy genres in many ways. I actually think ‘genre’ as a term is a lie anyway – it’s just journalism and compartmentalisation. The best music isn’y as strict as just falling into one genre. Even Dizzee Rascal on ‘Boy In The Corner’, he didn’t even think of that as a “grime” album per se. He was influenced by Ludacris, 3 6 Mafia… and he was into metal as well! Something totally different was born by him out of those influences.

You’re someone who is unapologetic in your lyricism in a genre which doesn’t traditionally cover the issues you spit on. What or who inspired you to be so upfront and uncompromising in your approach?

Genre isn’t just a lie, but it’s also shackles. It makes people think they have to abide by rules and listen to other people. There’s no rules. With art, there are no rules. With my music in particular, I want to separate myself from the tenets of the genre.