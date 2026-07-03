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Latest Stories
Music
Meet The MCs Taking Grime Into The Future
The future is looking bright.
Joseph JP Patterson1541 days ago
Music
One of a Kind: M.I.C
Rising grime artist MIC is on a one-man-mission to flip the genre on its head and push it to new limits with his lucid, free-flowing lyricism and approach.
Jacob Davey2060 days ago
Music
20 British Emcees To Watch In 2020
It’s set to be another strong year for UK lyricism.
Joseph JP Patterson2367 days ago