Nelly may not have come out on top on this season's Dancing With The Stars, but one organization is benefiting from the rapper's stint on the show.

TMZ reports that Nelly will be sending his shoes off to The Teen Project, an organization that works to provide "healing and hope to young women who have survived human trafficking and homelessness," to be auctioned off. The rapper will be sending at least 10 pairs of shoes to the organization to be auctioned, and the whole set is expected to go for around $50,000.

Nelly's co-signing has been huge for The Teen Project, as he helped the nonprofit raise over $800,000 in 2020. That's a $300,000 bump from last year, according to TMZ. They're also expecting an additional $30,000 in donations due to his efforts in raising awareness.

Nelly's custom-made shoes for DWTS were the talk of the internet for a moment. Complex talked with Dominic Ciambrone, better known as the Shoe Surgeon, who transformed Nelly's Air Jordans into dancing shoes for the show.

"He called me on a Friday saying he needed my help making dance shoes," Ciambrone said of Nelly. "I wasn’t sure what to think. I was thinking like, "This guy is crazy, he wants dress-shoe Jordans." Then I realized I’m crazy too and I can actually make a crazy idea come to life."

Nelly came in third place on the season finale with his partner, Daniella Karagach.