Miley Cyrus has dropped off her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts.

The album boasts appearances from Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks. On the production side of things, Mark Ronson, Louis Bell, Andrew Watt, and Andrew Wyatt contributed. To prep fans for the release of the album, Cyrus shared two singles. First there was "Midnight Sky, "which dropped in August, and "Prisoner" featuring Dua Lipa, which dropped just a few days ago.

Miley also shared the music video for "Prisoner," which you can check out below.

Stream Plastic Hearts below via Spotify or over on other streaming platforms such as Apple Music.

Miley previously released her EP She Is Coming back in 2019 and her sixth studio album Younger Now in 2017.