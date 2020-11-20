After teasing new music, Meek Mill has come through with a new 4-track project titled Quarantine Pack.

The EP features appearances from Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and Vory. Meek also shared a music video for "Pain Away," the track that features Durk.

Listen to Quarantine Pack below via Spotify and check out the video for "Pain Away" up top.

Meek shared his fourth studio album, Championships, back in November of 2018. The album boasted features from Jay-Z, Future, Drake, Roddy Ricch, Jeremih, PnB Rock, Fabolous, Anuel AA, Cardi B, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Ella Mai, 21 Savage, and Melii.

