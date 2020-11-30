Detectives investigating the U.K. murder of 21 Savage's brother Terrell Davis, a.k.a. TM1way, announced on Sunday that a suspect has identified and charged in the killing.

21-year-old Tyrece Fuller appeared in custody at England's Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday, according to a press update from the Metropolitan Police. On Saturday, Fuller was charged with murder. He’s next set to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday.

According to a more detailed update from BBC News on Monday, Fuller was charged with murder and possession of a knife. Earlier this month, Davis was found injured in Lambeth, South London and ultimately died at the scene. Davis, who was reported to be 27 at the time of the stabbing, was believed to be in the Ramilles Close area to visit an elderly relative.

In an Instagram post, 21 Savage shared a pair of pictures of his late brother and said he "can't believe somebody took you, baby bro."

Previously, as documented in a 2016 Fader interview, 21 Savage got a tattoo—the now-iconic dagger ink between his eyes—as a tribute to Quantivayus, a younger brother of his who was tragically shot and killed.

Earlier this month, 21 Savage surprised the late King Von’s younger sister Kayla B with a new Range Rover. As 21 later explained when being forced to publicly address the act of kindness due to some going out of their way to paint it in a negative light, Von had already been planning the gift but "wasn't able to finish" due to his untimely death.

"All I did was finish what he started because I told Kayla when he passed I had her 4L and I meant it," 21 said.