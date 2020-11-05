Maluma has released the remix to his song “Hawái,” featuring The Weeknd singing in Spanish.

The song is taken from the Colombian artist’s fifth studio album Papi Juancho, which he surprise-dropped in late August.

The two teased something was in the works between them on Wednesday, with both artists sharing a photo that had fans hyped for what was in store.

“Bro, he killed it, because he's a real artist,” Maluma told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. “He's a real artist, man, what he did in this song. For him, it was like he was doing reggaeton for his whole life. And I knew that his voice in the song could work amazing. And that's what happened.”

Maluma continued, “At the beginning, when I listened to the first verse when he just started the song… I was like, ‘Bro, this sounds like The Weeknd's song.’ I couldn't believe how good it was mixing his vocals with my vocals. And man, yeah, I'm blessed. I'm very happy. This is a huge moment for the Latin culture though.”

“Hawái” has since peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100; now, with a Weeknd remix, it's poised to gain more steam. The Weeknd has also been doing his fair share of collaborations, his latest of which is Ariana Grande’s song “Off the Table” from her new album Positions.

Listen to the remix to “Hawái” below and check out the video up top.