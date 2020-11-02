Lil Nas X dressed as Nicki Minaj for his Halloween costume this year, and New York rapper Dave East felt the need to tell everyone how offended he was by it.

The "Old Town Road" rapper's costume, which is nod to his days running a Nicki Minaj stan account, caught a lot of attention. Many showered the outfit with praise, but Dave East instead replied to the outfit with the use of a homophobic slur.

"And y'all was mad at me about this n***a," Dave East wrote alongside an aggregated Instagram post of Lil Nas X's Halloween costume. "Bati mon bun up!!!!" he wrote in another post, before adding, "I gotta move to Jamaica, @PopcaanMusic on my wayyyyy chubble." The phrase "batty man" is a homophobic slur that originates from Jamaica, a country in which homosexuality is still outlawed, but only for men according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

"It's 'batty man' n****s can't even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois," replied Lil Nas X, retweeting screenshots of Dave East's since-removed posts. "Bro I don't bother a soul in this industry. All I do is tweet and make bangers. Leave me alone Damn."

Dave East isn't the first rapper to negatively respond to the outfit, with 50 Cent chiming in on Halloween with his thoughts. "What the fuck, Nikki come get him," he wrote. In a since-deleted tweet, Lil Nas X added, "Why u in Barb business."

