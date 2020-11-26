Megan Thee Stallion's former best friend Kelsey Nicole has hit back with a diss track of her own titled "Bussin Back."

The song is in response to Megan's "Shots Fired" track from the rapper's recently released debut album Good News in which she addresses the July shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.

"Y'all talked y'all shit, let my 'SHRIMP' ass talk my shit too," Kelsey wrote in a post announcing "Bussin Back" on Instagram. "I was built for this 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ no weapon formed against me shall prosper #BUSSINBACK out now." Megan's "Shots Fired" samples Notorious B.I.G.'s "Who Shot Ya?" while Kelsey's diss samples 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up."

"Who I'm taking shots at?/Bitch I'm busting you," Kelsey opens the track. "Couldn't control your little feelings/Look what dick is costing you/It was all good yeah about a week ago/Shout out Bobby Shmurda but this bitch is really tweaking tho/If I was the one with the gun you woulda heard about a murder/Said her back was turned but the girl know who really hurt her."

Kelsey goes on to deny ever taking hush money from Tory Lanez.

On "Shots Fired," Megan calls her former friend a "goofy-ass bitch" who's jealous of her success. "Watchin' me succeed from your knees, suckin' dick," Megan raps on the track. "I know you want attention from the n**gas that I get/I'm a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place."

In addition to dropping "Bussin Back," Kelsey also took to IG to accuse Megan of betraying her.

Megan seemingly responded to it all on Twitter with laughing emojis. She also posted a video of herself laughing and throwing up the middle finger and captioned the post "GN from thee besties."

You can listen to "Bussin Back" up top via YouTube and revisit Megan's "Shots Fired" below.

It's not the first time Kelsey has addressed Megan's "Shots Fired" track. Shortly after the song dropped, Kelsey took to social media to respond.