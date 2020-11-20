In addition to Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s legendary Verzuz battle, the Snowman also celebrated the release of his The Recession sequel, which includes the already much-talked-about song “Therapy for My Soul.”

On the track, Jeezy fires shots at multiple people, including Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent. While 50 responded once, Gibbs has hit Jeezy back multiple times. In a new interview with Ebro in the Morning, the Atlanta rapper partially addressed the situation and brushed it off, never mentioning Gibbs by name.

When asked if he pays attention to any of the talk at this point, Jeezy said around the 16:45, “No, bro. I got too many things to do and if I go see my therapist, I’m not going to care to hear what he says after my session. Basically, the world was my therapist. I went in and I said what I said—I wrote down what I wrote down and that’s to get it out of my head in that closet and I was done with it.”

Jeezy continued, “I’m good. I’m not worried bout nothin’. And for me, that’s my opinion. That’s what’s in my heart—ain’t nobody going to tell me different. I felt like I said enough in the song to not have to talk about it after so for me, I ain’t got nothin’ else to say. Straight up.”

It appears that there is some bad blood between Jeezy and Gibbs, who was once signed to Jeezy’s CTE World. The Snowman and Fif also don’t have the best relationship, with the Queens native blasting Jeezy, saying he was allegedly avoiding BMF’s Southwest T when he was released early from prison.

It doesn’t seem like Gibbs can let it go, with him tweeting, “Jeezy might as well apologized” following Thursday’s Verzuz.

Elsewhere, around the 14:15 mark, Jeezy discussed whether or not he and Gucci talked after the battle.

“To be honest with you, it’s fresh— it’s like anything. I’m hoping he at peace, I’m at peace and now we just start having a dialogue of how things work out from here. Not even as far as the industry is concerned but just as far as men. Like I woke up this morning to see how I felt. I’ve been doing interviews all morning so i don’t know,” Jeezy said, laughing.

“God is good. I don’t mean just for that. For me, I just feel like … being in my mental, [I had] to clean a lot of the bad energy out of my life, just to get it out of the way. I just been there since I can remember—since I was a young teenager. Traumas and everything that I been through. It’s just so much and I been cleaning house. That was a big closet that been junky forever and it was like I never even wanted to walk into it. I feel like I opened the door and it was clean.”