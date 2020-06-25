In a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Freddie Gibbs claimed that Jeezy is "musically irrelevant." Gibbs noted that despite having much love for Jeezy, the's also aware that no one is really checking for his latest music anymore.

"Young Jeezy is musically irrelevant, let’s be real dawg, did you listen to his last album or f*ckin didn’t?” Gibbs said to Kev during the interview that went live on Wednesday.

“I love fam, I love bro, he’s a legend but right now, you’re irrelevant. And what you want to do? You want to fight? You don't want that. I love you fam, but you can't," he added. "You can't fight me, you can't out rap me, and any n***a that can't fight me or out-rap me, I don't really give a f*ck about."

Despite his obvious respect for Jeezy, Gibbs doubled down by also saying that he really wasn't a fan of his last three albums, and not just his most recent project Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision.

Later in the podcast, Gibbs also spoke on his stance regarding other artists collaborating with 6ix9ine. Gibbs said that while he doesn't agree with artists like Tory Lanez or Akon working with him, he's not surprised, and isn't going to judge them too harshly because he doesn't hold them to a real street standard.

"6ix9ine and Tory [Lanez], like young n***a's like that, I don't even hold them n***a's to street n***a standards, because them n***a's aint street n***a's," Gibbs said. "I love Akon, shoutout to Abou, but no I don't respect that move, of course not."

You can watch the entire inaugural episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast featuring Freddie Gibbs up top.