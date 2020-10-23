After dropping the track earlier this month, Jeezy has unveiled the lavish video for his recent Yo Gotti collaboration "Back."

The video for the smooth track, which is partially built around a choir sample, sees the two rappers enjoying the fruits of their success. Sporting impressive cars and flashing cash, it's every bit as decadent as the track itself. It also showcases the two sharing some of their wealth. "No matter how big or successful you become never forget where you came from," Jeezy said of the video. "Giving back is the new gangsta."

The release of the video follows 2019's TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, which he initially said was to be his last full-length release. He's since dropped the EP Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision, and now it would appear as though he's not done releasing music just yet.

Watch the video for "Back" above.