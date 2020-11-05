Ice Cube courted a lot of outrage on Twitter after it was revealed that he worked with the Trump campaign on their supposed "Platinum Plan." Despite the plan only offering vague promises, Trump and Cube have both claimed it would greatly benefit the Black community. In his latest tweet addressing the situation, Cube has once again received criticism after he questioned why he was getting backlash.

"Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black community (without an endorsement) and n****s are mad at me?" he tweeted. "Have a nice life."

Someone might want to tell Cube that Trump isn't exactly known for keeping his promises. The "Platinum Plan" was unveiled by the president last month as part of an attempt to win over Black voters, promising to expand existing economic initiatives. Some of the proposals include designating the Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organizations, making Juneteenth a federal holiday, and increasing "access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion." The plan also promised to create 3 million new jobs, push for criminal justice reform, and improve access to better education and job opportunities. What the proposed investment of "almost $500 billion" entails, however, the plan doesn't make immediately clear.

It was revealed that Ice Cube had conversed with the campaign after a Trump 2020 senior adviser thanked him for his cooperation. Shortly after, Cube clarified that he released his own Contract With Black America and "both parties" contacted him. "Dems said we'll address the CWBA after the election," he wrote. "Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA."

He stressed during multiple interviews and tweets that he had not endorsed anyone for president. Speaking with Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez last month, Cube said there's white supremacy "on both sides of the aisle." Doesn't seem he's changed his mind much there, even as a Biden victory in the election seems more and more likely.

See reactions to Cube's latest comments below.