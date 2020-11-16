The world is starting to move past social constructs like gender norms and heteronormative behavior. While some people would see this as progression, conservative pundit, Candace Owens, thinks being yourself is wrong.

This weekend, Harry Styles graced the cover of Vogue. For his photoshoot, the singer wore several looks—including a dress. He even talked about how wearing certain clothes doesn't make him less more or less of a man. These photos and comments slid across Owens' desk. And although no one asked her opinion, she decided to give her two cents anyway.

"There is no society that can survive without strong men," she said before somehow dragging Karl Marx into the mess. "The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Styles has amassed a large and dedicated fanbase from his One Direction fame and solo success. As a result, his loyal followers—and anyone that believes in freedom of expression—jumped Candace Owens with a flurry of fists disguised as trolls and tweets.

Despite being bullied to oblivion and told several times why her opinion is wrong and offensive, Owens stood on her comments. In fact, she even doubled down in ensuing tweets.

"Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said 'bring back manly men,'" she wrote. "I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like 'toxic masculinity', were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry."