Erykah Badu has opened up a little more about her relationship with André 3000.

In a new Musicians on Musicians segment for Rolling Stone, Badu sat down with Summer Walker, where Badu recalled the beginnings of her relationship with 3 Stacks. She explained that they completely passed over the friendship stage when they first got together in the ‘90s.

“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” she said. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”

Even though Badu and André 3K have parted ways in the romantic sense, the two have remained close friends: “He just left Dallas, actually. He came down for my grandma’s memorial. He’s one of my best friends on the planet,” she shared. “I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I’m a super big fan of him. I’m assuming he’s also a fan of my music. We’re really close.”

She added that their relationship can transform and fit any dynamic or anything that life throws their way. “We laugh all the time, talk about things. It’s brother and sister, it’s grandmother and grandson, it’s father and daughter. It’s so many different things depending on what the situation calls for,” she said.

After hearing Badu’s explanation, Walker called their relationship “beautiful.”