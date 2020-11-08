Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's split has been far from amicable.

In the months since confirming their impending divorce, the estranged couple has consistently made headlines over abuse allegations, a prenup dispute, alleged embezzlement, and multimillion-dollar spousal support requests. This week, Young has reportedly filed legal documents in an attempt to find out if Dre had any children outside their marriage. TMZ reports Young is demanding Dre to hand over any paperwork in connection with paternity action in which he might've been involved. It's unclear, however, if such evidence exists.

News of the request comes about a week after it was revealed that Young is trying to subpoena three of Dre's alleged mistresses. According to the Daily Mail UK, Young's court filing seeks depositions from skin care entrepreneur Kili Anderson as well as artists Jillian Speer and Crystal Rogers, a.k.a. Crystal Sierra. However, the women are attempting to stay out of the increasingly messy legal battle, arguing they had no information relevant to the couple's prenup agreement. The woman have neither confirmed nor denied any alleged relationships with Dre.

"Any extra marital affair would be irrelevant because California is a no-fault divorce state and in a pleading or proceeding for dissolution of marriage or legal separation of the parties, including depositions and discovery proceedings, evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible," the women's attorney, Kris LaFan, told the Daily Mail.