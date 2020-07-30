Contrary to previous reports, Dr. Dre and Nicole Young had a prenuptial agreement.

According to TMZ, the hip-hop mogul recently filed his answer to Young's divorce petition, which cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Young is seeking spousal support as well as division of their multimillion-dollar properties; however, Dre's answer reportedly states the distribution of their real estate will be based on the terms of their prenup.

As TMZ points out, Young's petition made no mention of a prenup, and sources close to her claimed she never signed one. If the initial reports had been accurate, Dre would've likely had to split his nine-figure fortune, which includes everything from music royalties to real estate.

"Well, of course, anything he acquired before marriage is his separate property, with or without an agreement and sold Beats during the marriage and there doesn't appear to be a separate component to it," Los Angeles-based attorney Peter M. Walzer told Fox News following the divorce announcement. "So that's a huge amount of money and it's probably all community property."

Dre and Young tied the knot back in 1996 and share two children: 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly. Because the children are now adults, there are no issues involving child support. According to TMZ, Dre is OK with paying alimony, but it's unclear how much he's willing to shell out.