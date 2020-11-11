DJ Spinbad has died at the age of 46.

The celebrated NYC DJ, according to a report from the New York Post, died on Tuesday. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Spinbad's legacy includes work for the stations WHTZ (a.k.a. Z100) and WWPR, as well as tours with Moby and comedian Russell Peters. His 1995 release Rocks the Casbah (The '80s Megamix) is widely regarded as a profoundly influential classic.

Looking back on the impact of those tapes, A-Trak said on Wednesday that the mixes "changed the game" for everyone moving forward.

"A lot of DJs do what they do because of him," A-Trak, whose own catalog includes acclaimed work with Kanye West and Travis Barker, said. As A-Trak explained, Spinbad's death represents the loss of a truly "legendary talent."

Over on Instagram, Russell Peters shared a collection of photos from their years on the road together. The comedian remembered Spinbad as "my brother, my friend, my DJ, [and] one of the most creative and brilliant minds I've ever known."

El-P, DJ Spider, Atmosphere, Peter Rosenberg, and more have also shared tribute messages following word of Spinbad’s untimely death.

Rest in power.