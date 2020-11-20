DJ Megan Ryte is making big moves as the multi-hyphenate has dropped the official video for her newly released single "Culture," featuring ASAP Ferg and Will.i.am.

The track, which addresses issues like racism and cultural appropriation, comes as the DJ, producer, and radio personality transitions into her new roles as an executive producer, label executive, and full-fledged recording artist. "Culture" is also the first single from Ryte's forthcoming debut album, set to drop in early 2021 via her new Ryte Way Music label, supported by Platoon.

Directed by Nabil, the black-and-white "Culture" video is shown through the perspective of a "culture vulture," a derogatory term for an individual or organization that profits off elements of a culture to which they do not belong, and typically refuses to credit the origins of the "trend."

"This song is a statement record that recognizes the importance of Black cultural contributions around the world," Ryte explained. "With Will.i.am and ASAP Ferg lending their voices to the track ... I’m doing it for the culture ... I'm so excited for this single to be the first release off of my album. Not only did Will.i.am and Ferg kill it but Nabil is such an amazing visionary and he brought the song to life! My debut album represents me as a DJ but also as a label owner, executive, A&R, producer, and all-around creative."

You can check out the video above and stream "Culture" now on all major platforms. Be sure to stay tuned as more information about Ryte's debut studio album becomes available.