2 Chainz dropped his mid-pandemic collection of joy, So Help Me God, on Friday. To mark the occasion, Chainz called in to speak with the Breakfast Club team about a number of recent events, as well as some trivia regarding key moments on the new album.

Expectedly, Charlamagne asked Chainz to address how his "partners" Kanye West and Lil Wayne—both of whom have landed on the side of Trumpism in recent years—felt about his efforts to help ensure Georgia voted blue in the 2020 election.

"I don't know," Chainz said around the 16:55 mark in the video up top. "They're not my partners based on their political preference or their thoughts. They're my partners because of who they is. They're my partners because of our relationship, what we've built over time."

From there, Chainz explained how he views his interactions with other creatives, noting that—in the case of Weezy and Ye—he's still going to have a relationship no matter what.

"I'm not gon' stop talking to [Wayne]," Chainz said, adding that he's a "grown man" with his own family. "Whatever Ye goes through, whatever he does. See, the thing about me that I take pride in is my relationships is not industry-based. I don't have to ever do another song with either one of these cats. We still gonna have a rapport. We still gonna have a relationship. I saw it happen but these folks grown. You'll have to ask them what their angle was and what their beliefs was."

Elsewhere, Chainz talked about his support for Biden, his current situation with Def Jam, getting COVID-19 earlier this year, and the "bucket list" moment of connecting with former POTUS Barack Obama.

"That was really on my bucket list," Chainz said around the 14-minute mark. "I admire the guy. I think the thing that I like about him a lot is how well-spoken he is. Especially being that the current president don't use two-syllable words. Like, literally, T.I.'s vocabulary is bigger than Trump's, in my personal opinion."

Chainz also revealed Jay-Z's enthusiasm for the So Help Me God cut "Southside HOV," though he also joked that he's "given up" on trying to get a feature.

"As far as trying to get him on something, yes, I've given up on that," Chainz said around 21 minutes into the interview.

Catch the full discussion up top. So Help Me God is out now.