A man who says he worked as a personal driver for Young Thug is threatening the Atlanta rapper with a lawsuit over an alleged assault that also involved Lil Duke.

TMZ reports that Derrick Thrasher has said he could file a lawsuit against Thug, who he claims invited him to a Los Angeles party in May in which he was allegedly assaulted. Trasher's lawyers said that he left the party after he got into an argument with Lil Duke, who is signed to Thug's label YSL Records, he decided to leave in order to avoid a fight. When Thug wanted to leave, he called up Thrasher for a ride home, and when he got back there is when he claims he was assaulted.

The letter threatening the lawsuit was sent to Thug's attorneys, with Thrasher's legal team claiming that he was held down, repeatedly punched, kicked, and had a bottle of alcohol smashed over his head. As a result of the alleged assault, Thrasher said that he required surgery. If a settlement isn't reached between Thug and Duke's parent label, 300 Entertainment, and Thrasher's team, he plans to file the lawsuit.

Neither Duke or Thug have yet to respond to the allegations. It's also unclear why either of them attended a party in May, when lockdown measures will still relatively strict across California due to the COVID-19 pandemic.