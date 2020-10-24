Young Buck has found himself in more legal trouble.

WKRN reports the 39-year-old rapper—legal name David Darnell Brown—was arrested Thursday in Tennessee on a handful of charges, including domestic assault. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office confirmed Young Buck was held on $60,000 bond, but has not provided any more details on what led to his arrest. He was also charged with vandalism over $10,000 as well as unlawful possession of a weapon.

News of Young Buck's arrest comes just days after his girlfriend, Lucresia Neil, was taken into custody on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Officers say Neil had fired a gun at Young Buck during an argument Tuesday at their Hendersonville, Tennessee, home. The woman was reportedly released on a $3,500 bond later that day.

In 2016, Young Buck was sentenced to seven months in prison after he violated the terms of his probation stemming from a domestic assault case. He was also arrested back in December 2019 on a fugitive warrant in Georgia. The warrant was issued for child abandonment.

