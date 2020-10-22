At 21-years-old, NBA Youngboy already has 6 children. But that didn't stop him from rapping about trying for another one with Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter.

On his "Top Version" of Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J.," Youngboy suggests that having a kid with the fellow Lousianna legend's daughter would be monumental.

"I'm trying to convince Fee to tell Reginae how big the shit gonna be if we have a baby," he raps around 2 minutes into the video.

The suggestive lyric seemingly didn't sit well with YFN Lucci, who has had an on-again-off-again relationship with Reginae. When the lyrics were posted to The Shade Room's Instagram account, Lucci hopped in the comments and wrote that YoungBoy is a "real b***h in person."

At this point, it's unclear if YoungBoy saw Lucci's comments, because the rapper's Instagram was deleted last month.



As for Lucci and Reginae, HNHH points out that the couple could possibly be back together, after they posted photos of matching meals on Instagram. Either way, we'll keep you posted if this mini-feud progresses any further.