XXXTentacion’s estate has released the music video for his song “CHASE/glass shards,” featuring Ikabod Veins. The song appeared on XXX’s last posthumous album, Bad Vibes Forever.

In the visual, which was directed by Eif Rivera, we see Ikabod performing at an underground warehouse party in front of a hyped-up audience, interspersed with legendary photos of XXX performing. At one point, Ikabod levitates above the crowd.

The late rapper’s team delivered his fourth and final album, Bad Vibes Forever, in early December. The 25-song effort featured a number of heavyweights, including Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Blink-182, Trippie Redd, Vybz Kartel, and more.

Watch the video for “CHASE/glass shards” at the top. You can revisit Bad Vibes Forever below via Spotify.