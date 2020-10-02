Griselda Records' Westside Gunn has returned with his latest project of the year, Who Made the Sunshine. Following the release of his projects FLYGOD is an Awesome God II and Pray for Paris, the new album represents the Buffalo, New York rapper's major label debut via Shady Records.

The project includes an absolutely stacked feature list, with the entire Griselda crew making appearances. Black Thought of the Roots also shows up, as does Slick Rick, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, and Smoke DZA among others. Production is primarily handled by Daringer and Beat Butcha, although Alchemist and Just Blaze also contributed. Originally the release was to come in August, but Gunn delayed it out of respect for DJ Shay, a close collaborator of the Girselda Records family that recently passed away.

Leading up to the release of Who Made the Sunshine, Westside Gunn released a short documentary about the record. Set in Alabama, where the Buffalo native lived during his time on the run from the authorities, the doc puts a focus on his mother Connie. Providing details on the rapper's past and upbringing, Connie is showered with gifts including a new car from her son.

Listen to Who Made the Sunshine above.