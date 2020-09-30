Westside Gunn's highly anticipated Shady Records debut is set to drop on Friday.

Like his Griselda brand, Gunn is looking to make Who Made the Sunshine an all-encompassing experience by pairing the album with a new documentary.

Who Made the Sunshine: Connie's Son is a short doc that will give fans a deeper look into the record. The documentary is set in Alabama, where the Buffalo native lived for three years while on the run from the authorities. Gunn's mother Connie serves as the doc's main subject. She provides background on Gunn's past and upbringing while the rapper presents her with a new car and other gifts.

Who Made the Sunshine will follow a string of critically acclaimed projects in Westside Gunn's discography. It's set to feature the entire Griselda collective—Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Armani Caesar, and Boldy James—as well as Slick Rick, Black Thought, Jadakiss, and more. Who Made the Sunshine will also further solidify Gunn's groundbreaking partnership with Eminem's Shady Records and Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Watch Who Made The Sunshine: Connie's Son above.