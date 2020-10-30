Trippie Redd continues his ascension with the release of his latest album, Pegasus.

The Ohio-native new album boasts star-studded appearances from Future, Young Thug, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Busta Rhymes, Quavo, and more.

Upon the album's release, Trippie set the tone for the project by hosting socially distanced drive-in movie screenings in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami—where he will be watching the movie with his fans. Viewers will get a chance to experience the 1992 version of Candyman and 2001's Jeepers Creepers, which the rapper says are his favorite movies.

"I really just miss seeing my fans," Trippie said about the events. "I figured these events would be a good way to celebrate Pegasus with them."

Trippie also prepared fans for Pegasus by releasing a six-part collection he calls Spooky Sounds last week as well as the single, "Sleepy Hollow." Pegasus follows the rapper's album, A Love Letter To You 4, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Prince was the inspiration for the album💜 — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) October 28, 2020

Listen to Trippie Redd's new album, Pegasus, up top via Spotify.