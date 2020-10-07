Trippie Redd has dropped his latest single “Sleepy Hollow,” which is set to appear on his forthcoming album Pegasus.

Produced by OuttaTown, the energetic, uptempo song features Redd rapping about dodging the police and shutting down any naysayers. The artist told Zane Lowe on Wednesday that the song is “my anthem for the spooky season, man.”

Pegasus includes previously released singles “Excitement” with PARTYNEXTDOOR and “I Got You” with Busta Rhymes. The project also boasts features from Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Future, Quavo, and more. The album is slated for release on Oct. 30. It follows Redd’s 2019 album A Love Letter to You 4, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to “Sleepy Hollow” at the top.