After unleashing his new track "Franchise" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A., Travis Scott has shared a remix of the No. 1 single featuring Future.

Complete with a verse from Future kicking off the remix, the new edition sees the Atlanta rapper and many-time Scott-collaborator effortlessly fit into the chaotic nature of the track. The original song saw Travis break the record for the fastest accumulation of three No. 1 debuts in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it's easy to see the remix giving the single a boost as it heads into its second charting week. In the last year Scott has charted top of the Hot 100 three times, with "Highest in the Room," "The Scotts" featuring Kid Cudi, and "Franchise."

The remix arrives as Scott continues to tease even more music, presumably for his follow-up to 2018's massive Astroworld.

"Going to go cook up and build these walls for Utopia," he tweet recently, hinting the next album will be titled Utopia. "See you guys soon." He also told DJs to "keep checking ur mailbox," implying that there is "something on the way in the mail for ya."

Listen above via YouTube or below via Spotify, and expect to hear more from La Flame when he returns to Apple Music today with episode 12 of .wav Radio with Chase B.