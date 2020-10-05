It's Travis Scott's world and we're all just living in it.

Scott's latest single "Franchise" debuted as the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This is a historic feat according to Chart Data as it makes La Flame the fastest artist to accumulate three No. 1 debuts in the chart's history.

After learning that "Franchise" hit the No. 1 spot, Scott took to Instagram where he thanked his fans for their support.

"TO THE FANSSS ... FUCK THAT!!! YALL FAM TO THE FAM I LOVE EVERY ONE OF LOVE YALL. YALL ARE THE BEST EVER. NOTHING WIT OUT YALL," Scott wrote before turning his attention to his friend and one of the song's features, Young Thug.

"THE TOP AINT LONELY ALL MY N***AS WIT ME AND Jeff @thuggerthugger1 BEEN BLEEDIN FOR 7 YEARS NOW," he continued. "FROM OUR FIRST TOUR TO TRAPPIN OUT DA SPOT."

"Franchise" is Travis Scott's third No.1 debut in less than a year. The track follows the hits "Highest in the Room" (Oct. 19, 2019) and "The Scotts" with Kid Cudi (May 9, 2020) which both began atop the Hot 100.

In total, "Franchise" is Travis' fourth No. 1 single, following a trend set by 2018's "Sicko Mode" featuring Drake.