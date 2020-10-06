Travis Scott broke another record.

When his new single, "Franchise," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, Travis became the first artist to ever debut three No. 1 songs on the chart within the span of a year. It's the fourth No. 1 song of his career.

The accomplishment is the latest sign that Travis has transitioned into a global star, but if you spend a little time digging behind the numbers, there's a lot more you can learn about both Travis' career right now and the current state of the music industry. From insights about the charts to revelations about the Houston rapper becoming too big to fail (commercially, at least) here are five things we learned from Travis Scott's latest achievement.