TM88 and Rich the Kid have teamed up with Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz, and Southside for the new single “Breakin’ U Off.”

While TM88 and Southside provide the beat, Ty Dolla Sign carries the chorus, and 2 Chainz and Rich trade verses. “Know that I grind, out of my mind / My shorty a dime, it cost me a dime / I’m breakin’, I’m breakin’, I’m breakin’ / If I need some respect I’ma take it,” 2 Chainz raps on the track.

TM88 has been releasing a handful of bangers throughout the year. In late August, the Taylor Gang affiliate shared the Calboy and Slatt Zy-supported song “War Stories”—and in late May, TM88 and Southside collaborated on the song “Blue Jean Bandit,” which featured contributions from Southern rappers Moneybagg Yo, Future, and Young Thug. This year has also seen the arrival of TM88’s collab with MadeinTYO, “Tokyo Nights,” the producer’s song with Smokepurpp “RR,” and more.

Stream “Breakin’ U Off” at the top.