It seems the age-old, and quite bizarre, rumor revolving one of music's biggest forces was true: according to T.I., one of his friends actually urinated on Drake.

Tip referenced the incident in "We Did It Big"—a John Legend-assisted cut from his newly released album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta). In the second verse, T.I. recalls several moments with his good friend Terrance Beasley, aka Cap, who was killed in prison nearly a year ago. Among the shared memories was the time Cap allegedly urinated on Drake during an event in Los Angeles: "While I'm fightin' my own somehow got you home," T.I. raps. "So drunk in LA, end up pissin' on Drake, shit/Fuck it, that's still my brother since back in the trap house."

The rumor made headlines back in 2015, when Drake's then-foe Meek Mill released a diss track called "Wanna Know." He rapped: "You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater ni**a, we ain’t forget/Real ni**as back in style this shit is lit/This that Ja Rule shit and 50 Cent."

Shortly after the track was released, sources told TMZ the incident occurred during a private screening of Takers in 2010. Insiders claimed Cap was highly intoxicated and began urinating on himself, with some pee unintentionally getting on Drake. The Toronto rapper reportedly got up from his seat 30 minutes into the movie, shouted "motherfucker," and left.

Media personality Julia Beverly also cited sources who gave similar accounts, insisting it was just an accident.