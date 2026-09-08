Justin Smith
Joined February 2015 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories
Shura Talks Her Debut Album and Why Signing to a Major Isn't All Bad
The Manchester pop sensation and producer talks signing with a major, playing hungover, and plans for her debut album.
Justin Smith4062 days ago
Who Peed on Drake? An Investigation on Meek Mill's "Wanna Know" Outro
This was the best part of Meek's diss.
Justin Smith4066 days ago
Hip-Hop Shows Its Support for the Gay Marriage Decision
Pharrell, Tinashe, and more show their love for legalization of gay marriage.
Justin Smith4101 days ago
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are the Definition of #RelationshipGoals
The couple that eats KFC together stays together.
Justin Smith4123 days ago
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Listen to the Samples From Kendrick Lamar's New Album, 'To Pimp a Butterfly'
Here's a playlist of some of the credited samples on Kendrick Lamar's new album.
Justin Smith4203 days ago