Justin Smith Portrait

Justin Smith

Joined February 2015 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Shura Talks Her Debut Album and Why Signing to a Major Isn't All Bad

The Manchester pop sensation and producer talks signing with a major, playing hungover, and plans for her debut album.

Justin Smith4062 days ago
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Who Peed on Drake? An Investigation on Meek Mill's "Wanna Know" Outro

This was the best part of Meek's diss.

Justin Smith4066 days ago
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Hip-Hop Shows Its Support for the Gay Marriage Decision

Pharrell, Tinashe, and more show their love for legalization of gay marriage.

Justin Smith4101 days ago
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Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are the Definition of #RelationshipGoals

The couple that eats KFC together stays together.

Justin Smith4123 days ago
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Listen to the Samples From Kendrick Lamar's New Album, 'To Pimp a Butterfly'

Here's a playlist of some of the credited samples on Kendrick Lamar's new album.

Justin Smith4203 days ago

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