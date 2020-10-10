TLC is a legendary group with one of the industy's most compelling backstories. Yet, according to one-third of the group, T-Boz, the industry turned its back on the multi-platinum act following the untimely death of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.

During a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, T-Boz expressed that the industry seemed to leave the group, then only comprised of her and Chilli, on the back burner. "The whole industry turned on us," she said. "Everybody." Despite feeling doubted from her peers, she held firm to her musical talents and gifts that landed her in the group in the first place. T-Boz added that the front offices at LaFace Records especially started to give them the cold shoulder after Left Eye's passing. She then went on to recall a time when she and Chili were preparing to do the VH1 Super Bowl Bliss in 2014. To her, this concert was a reflection of how the industry viewed the group.

"That concert was the most stressful hectic concert, but it ended up being the greatest," T-Boz said around the interview's 4-minute mark. She goes on to explain how both Nelly and Drake, co-performers for the show, pulled out at the last minute.

"[Nelly]'s like 'I got to get my hair cut,'" she continued. "Drake, he pulled out. We had just did his OVO Fest. He was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m working on my performance'... T.I. Everybody."

Although Chili and T-Boz were invited to perform at Drake's OVO Fest, the singer feels like Drizzy, Nelly, and Tip were trying to distance themselves because they were unsure about the group's future.

"Sometimes I wonder if you don't know if you're going to look 'Sucka Free Sunday' standing next to us because it may be over," she said. "Or, if you was really 'telling the truth.' Which I think it was the first thing."

Despite this, TLC and Nelly have established a working relationship since then. The group was an act on Nelly and Flo Rida's joint headlining tour in 2019.

Watch T-Boz full conversation with Hollywood Unlocked above.