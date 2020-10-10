A Verzuz battle between Rae Sremmurd and Migos? Swae Lee seems down for it.

The 27-year-old singer-rapper, one-half of Rae Sremmurd, was asked about the potential face-off during a recent interview on Power 106. Host Teddy Mora said he wasn't sure which hip-hop act would come out on top, as both groups have classic hits under their belts. Swae apparently agreed and suggested he and his brother, Slim Jxmmi, could put up a good battle.

"All I'm gonna say is we got a nice catalog. It's gonna be hard," Swae said. "We got some classics. I got some classics. SremmLife got some classics. You know what I'm sayin'? The numbers don't lie."

"So you'd be down to do this?" Mora asked.

"That would be good because they got some hits; we got some hits," Swae responded. "That'd be fun ... They'd have to cut us all a nice little [check]. That's gonna be action-packed. You know we gonna turn up."

Producer Mike Will Made-It, who signed Rae Sremmurd in 2013, echoed Swae's sentiments:

Though some fans agreed, others weren't convinced it would be an even matchup. See some of the reactions to the suggested battle below: