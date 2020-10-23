Iconic hip-hop radio duo Stretch and Bobbito just launched a new show on Apple Music, and to coincide with its launch they've shared an EP of freestyle remixes.

In the debut episode of the show, the pair premiered remixes of 89tec9 freestyles from the likes of the Notorious B.I.G., Big L, Jay-Z, Method Man, and Ghostface Killah. Produced alongside the M19s Band, the remixes breathe new lives into these '90s freestyles. They still possess a distinctively throwback vibe, especially since they were remastered from the original cassette recordings, and they're excellent reminders of what these rappers were and are capable of.

Freestyle EP 1 is the first in a series of the EPs that celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show. They plan to follow-up the three EPs with a full-length release sometime next year, and judging from the guests featured on the first one there will be plenty to get excited about.

The duo's original show aired from a WKCR studio at Columbia University in the early hours of the morning, and freestyles were a big part of it. Throughout their career, they've hosted the likes of Nas and Eminem. Their new show is available to listen to on-demand via Apple Music, and will air bi-weekly on Apple Music Hits.

Listen to the EP above.