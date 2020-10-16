Producer Statik Selektah is gearing up to release a star-studded new album via Mass Appeal Records, and he's just dropped a taste of what fans can expect.

Featuring verses from Nas and Joey Badass alongside additional production from Gary Clark Jr., "Keep It Moving" is a reminder of Statik Selektah's well-justified reputation as one of rap's most beloved producers. "Nas, Joey and I linked up at Sweet Chick during Grammy Weekend and talked about making this record the first one that I present off my album," he said of the new song.

The new album is set to also feature the likes of the Griselda crew, 2 Chainz, Method Man, and Dave East, among others. While "Keep It Moving" only officially dropped on Friday, it actually received it's world premiere at one of Dave Chappelle's stand-up shows. "I played the song for Dave Chappelle in the summer and he stopped the music at his afterparty and introduced it to the crowd, who all went crazy," Statik added. "It was a really dope moment and it was then when I knew this song was gonna be a time stamp on 2020. I’m so happy the world finally gets to hear it."

Listen to "Keep It Moving" above.