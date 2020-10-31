London-based R&B singer, songwriter and producer Scribz Riley has released the follow-up to his August single, "Mandy", with the Kaash Paige-assisted "On My Sleeve".

The self-produced new track welcomes a smooth blend of throwback and current R&B-soul. 19-year-old American singer-songwriter, Kaash Paige also adds her own soulful element to the cut, keeping up her impressive form after recently featuring on Headie One's debut album, Edna.

"On My Sleeve" is set to appear on Scribz Riley's forthcoming EP, Wish Me Luck (due November 20), his debut project after standing in behind-the-scenes as a Grammy award-winning producer, working with the likes of Khalid and Cardi B. Wish Me Luck is set to solidify Scribz as an artist in his own right.

Listen to "On My Sleeve" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.