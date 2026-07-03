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Music would be at a loss without them.Joseph JP Patterson
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Brent Faiyaz, Burna Boy, Popcaan, Ken Carson, Doechii, Westside Gunn, Fivio Foreign, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
The managers and A&R execs behind artists such as Rebecca Garton, Tiana Major9, Scribz Riley, Tiana Blake and more tell us how R&B from the UK grew new wings.Jesse Bernard
Even with the unprecedented times we’re living in due to COVID-19, the UK R&B/soul scene has shown no signs of slowing down. Meet the new kids on the block.Nathan Miller