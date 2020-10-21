Saweetie and Quavo have become fan favorites after the Migos rapper revealed how he slid into the “Icy Girl” rapper’s DMs.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Saweetie discussed why she thinks people are charmed by their relationship. "I think what they admire the most is that they were wrong," Saweetie said. "In the beginning, there was a lot of false narratives that kind of surrounded our love."

She said some fans even believe the relationship is a PR stunt. "I think because we're not so transparent and we don't share everything, it's easy for people to put a narrative or a story behind something," she said. "And then other people run with it because they don't understand. And when they don't understand, you try to make yourself understand, and that's when all these rumors started circulating."

The couple has been dating for three years and now, fans are finally showing their support.

"I think they love it because I think they had an 'aha' moment where [they're] like, 'Damn…this is really genuine,'" the artist shared. "With anything, when you falsely judge something and then you figure out it's better than what you expected, I feel like it creates some sort of like connection to it. We share what we share but it's very low-key."

Earlier this month, Quavo took part in the “how it started, how it’s going” meme on Twitter, sharing the DM that led to his relationship with Saweetie. Writing, “how I pulled up, how we coming,” Quavo shared a screenshot of the couple’s DMs, where he sent Saweetie the snowflake emoji.

"I seen her on my Explore page," Quavo said in a GQ interview in July. "I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?’" Quavo continued, "So I slid in her DM...I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’"