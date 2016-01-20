Rusko is back.

Besides releasing a melodic techno release under the Stonehange alias, it's been almost a year since we had a new release from the York-born producer (last year's Genghis Danger EP), but now he's here with news of a new EP dropping at the end of the week.

Ahead the four-track Sauce EP's arrival — which promises everything from the dubstep of his early years to the all-out rave of recent years — he's just liberated key track "Ecstasy Dreamland". An in-your-face cocktail of rapid-fire bass, ravey piano lines and chopped up vocal snippets, "Ecstasy Dreamland" hurtles forward at a hell of a pace, leaving no respite for any faint-of-heart listeners.

Sauce is slated for release on Friday, October 16 via Wakaan.