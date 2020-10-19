Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, just over three months after cracking the top spot in its debut week.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon made the jump from third to first this week after earning 67,000 equivalent album units. Following its debut at the top spot, Shoot for the Stars has managed to never dip below fourth over the last 13 weeks, finishing in second in nine of those weeks.

21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II fell just short of remaining at No. 1 for a second straight week, moving 66,000 units, which was still good enough for No. 2. Savage Mode II was bookended by another posthumous album, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die, which soared from No. 8 to round out the top three.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours is back in the top 10, coming in at No. 7, thanks in large part to the viral video posted by TikTok user Doggface208, identified as Nathan Apodaca, where he’s recording himself skateboarding around listening to "Dreams" with a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice in his hand. Of the 33,000 units earned by Rumours, 23,000 came in the form of SEA units, equating to 30.6 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs.