Pop Smoke's "Iced Out Audemars," which appeared on the deluxe edition of his album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, has received the Lil Wayne remix treatment.

The original version of the track featured rapper Dafi Woo; his contribution has been replaced by a verse and outro from Wayne that pay tribute to Pop. "Rest in peace to Pop/We here today, we gone tomorrow," he raps on the track, starting with a melodic approach before effortlessly shifting to a rapid-fire flow.

The deluxe edition of Shoot for the Stars arrived a few weeks after the original version of the album, adding an additional 15 songs to the tracklist. Earlier this week, a video for the remix of "Diana" featuring King Combs and Calboy was released, with Pop Smoke's friends and collaborators paying tribute to him in the visual. He was fatally shot during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills back in February, and five people were arrested in connection with his murder this June.

In Complex's cover story that highlighted the making of Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, Steven Victor revealed a documentary for the late rapper is in the works. "I'm working on a documentary for him, too. And his foundation. I'm just really focused on making this label like the next Jimmy Iovine and Interscope," he said.

Listen to the remix via YouTube above, and Spotify below.