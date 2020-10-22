Netflix just debuted a teaser for Pharrell Williams' new docuseries Voices of Fire, which chronicles his effort to build a gospel choir in his hometown community.

Executive produced by and starring Pharrell, the new series sees local singers from Hampton Roads, Va. audition to join the choir. He's joined by his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, who is well-respected in the area for his musical talents. Focusing on the discovery of local talent, the series promises to put a spotlight on plenty of underheard but powerful voices. The preview even showcases some of the singers, and needless to say, Pharrell seems very impressed.

"What if you were made for this? To withstand the storm, to beat the odds? What if believing in yourself is only the beginning?" Pharrell narrates the brief teaser. "This is about to be the most awesome choir ever." The docuseries is to be produced by A. Smith & Co. and Pharrell's i am OTHER. Netflix greenlit the series earlier this year, confirming that it will feature singers of all ages and backgrounds.

Voices of Fire isn't the only project Pharrell has been working on for Netfli. In June ,it was reported that Pharrell and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris were looking to produce a Juneteenth-based musical for the streaming platform. Insiders indicated that the musical would be produced independently from their Juneteenth-inspired stage musical, which they have also been working on.

Watch the trailer for Voices of Fire above.