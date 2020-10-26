Drake celebrated his 34th birthday Friday night with a party in Los Angeles, per Hollywood Life. Though it was a private affair, photos and videos from the event made their way online, including one of what looks to be the food menu from the evening. And boy do we have questions—specifically about the mac and cheese option.

As you can see above, the mac appears to come with raisins and capers, neither which are typical in the southern classic. In Drake's defense, there may have been a mistake with the menu since sun-dried tomatoes, capers, raisins, and parsley are listed for both the mac and cheese and the grilled cauliflower. However, if this was intentional, it doesn't take someone with a culinary background to know that, at the very least, raisins have no business being anywhere near a mac and cheese dish. And people want answers.

There is some speculation that if the raisins in the mac and cheese was intentional, the dish could be a loose interpretation of noodle kugel, but that seems like a stretch.

Drake announced Saturday that his highly-anticipated next studio album, Certified Lover Boy, will be dropping in January. Hopefully that serves as an adequate palate cleanser.